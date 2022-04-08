Russia expels 45 Polish diplomats in tit-for-tat move

Russia on Friday expelled 45 Polish diplomats in a tit-for-tat measure against one of its neighbours in the Black Sea.

The Polish government had last month expelled 45 Russian diplomats over the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The diplomats were given five days to leave Poland.

The order was part of a coordinated action by the West to expel several hundreds of Russian diplomats since the start of the conflict with Ukraine.

However, in a statement in Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry said it had summoned the Polish ambassador and declared 45 employees of the Polish Embassy in Moscow and Polish Consulates in Irkutsk, Kaliningrad and St. Petersburg “persona non grata.”

The ministry ordered the diplomats to leave Russia by April 13.

Russia also expelled two Bulgarian diplomats in response to Sofia’s move last month.

