Russia hits Biden, Blinken, Clinton other top US officials with sanctions

Russia on Tuesday banned the United States President, Joe Biden and a dozen other American officials from entering the country.

The ban was Moscow’s retaliation for sweeping economic measures imposed by the US and its allies on President Vladmir Putin and other top Russian officials as well as individuals and organisations with links to the Kremlin following last month’s invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement released by the country’s foreign ministry, the sanction was also extended to the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary, Lloyd Austin, as consequence of the “extremely Russophobic policy pursued by the current US administration.”

Also affected are the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milley, National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, Central Intelligence Agency Director, William Burns and White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki.

Others are the Deputy National Security Advisor, Daleep Singh, US Agency for International Development Chief, Samantha Power, Deputy Treasury Secretary, Adewale Adeyemo, US Export-Import Bank Chief, Reta Jo Lewis, Biden’s son Hunter and former Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton.

In the statement, Moscow also threatened to sanction more US officials, military leaders, lawmakers, and members of the media criticising the country over the ongoing military campaigns in Ukraine.

