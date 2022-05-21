Russia hits Finland over plans to join NATO, cuts off electricity, gas supply

Government-controlled energy firm in Finland, Gasum, has revealed that Russia has excluded the country from its natural gas supply destination following Finland’s application to join Transatlantic military alliance, North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Both Finland and Sweden had made the application, which Russia is against due to their shared border, as NATO alliance with Finland would give U.S and U.K military a base close to Vladimir Putin’s country.

NATO is made up mostly of western countries, however, Russia is not a member, but has selected partnership with the group – despite this, there have been non-physical faceoff between both parties over the years due to Russia’s annexation of Crimea, previously held by Ukraine, and the current invasion of Ukraine cities.

Read also: Finland dares Russia, announces plans to join NATO

Russia had warned that there will be consequences if Finland joins NATO, and the Finnish country had rejected Putin’s decision, which directed countries to pay for Russian gas with Ruble.

With its actions piling up against Russia, the gas supply to Finland will be halted on Saturday, five days after Kremlin disconnected its electricity supply to the country, but Gasum said it won’t affect availability of natural gas.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of Gasum, Mika Wiljanen, “It is highly regrettable that natural gas supplies under our supply contract will now be halted.” Reuters quoted him.

Wiljanen added, “However, we have been carefully preparing for this situation and provided that there will be no disruptions in the gas transmission network, we will be able to supply all our customers with gas in the coming months.”

