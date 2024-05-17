International
Russia intercepts over 100 drones fired by Ukraine
The Russian military on Friday intercepted over 100 Ukrainian drones overnight.
The Russian Defence Ministry confirmed the development in a statement in Moscow.
The ministry said the air defence system and the Black Sea fleet intercepted 51 drones over Crimea and 44 over the Krasnodar Territory.
It also intercepted six over the Belgorod Region and one over the Kursk Region during the night.
Meanwhile, Russian warplanes had destroyed six drone boats in the waters of the Black Sea.
