Russia intercepts over 100 drones fired by Ukraine

The Russian military on Friday intercepted over 100 Ukrainian drones overnight.

The Russian Defence Ministry confirmed the development in a statement in Moscow.

The ministry said the air defence system and the Black Sea fleet intercepted 51 drones over Crimea and 44 over the Krasnodar Territory.

READ ALSO: Russia declares Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy wanted for alleged war crimes

It also intercepted six over the Belgorod Region and one over the Kursk Region during the night.

Meanwhile, Russian warplanes had destroyed six drone boats in the waters of the Black Sea.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now