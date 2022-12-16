Russia launches 60 major missile attack on Ukraine, strike four key cities

Ukrainian authorities say Russian forces launched at least 60 missiles across different key provinces on Friday, with officials reporting several explosions in at least four cities, including Kyiv.

A Kyiv City administration official said at least two people were killed by a strike on a residential building in central Ukraine, while electricity and water services were interrupted in the capital and Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv.

The Kyiv official said Ukraine’s capital had withstood “one of the biggest rocket attacks” launched by Russian forces since the invasion in February.

Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yurii Inhat told Ukrainian TV that more than 60 missiles had been fired, but it wasn’t immediately clear how many of the missiles the Ukrainian army managed to intercept.

Ihnat said Russian forces had fired cruise missiles from positions in the Black Sea, and used bomber aircraft as part of an effort to “massively distract the attention of the anti-aircraft defense, keeping it in tension.”

Also in Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s hometown, regional Gov. Valentyn Reznichenko said a “missile slammed into a four-story residential building and left a gaping hole in its upper floors, with rubble spilling onto the ground. Two people were killed and at least eight others were injured, including three children.

“Rescue teams were combining through the debris in a hunt for survivors or other victims,” he said.

