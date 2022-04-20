Russia launches nuclear-capable missile in warning to rest of the world

Russia on Wednesday conducted a first test launch of its Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, a new and long-awaited addition to its nuclear arsenal described by President Vladimir Putin as the best in the world.

An elated Putin was told by the military on television that the missile had been launched from Plesetsk in the country’s North-West and hit targets in the Kamchatka peninsula in the Far East.

He said: “The new complex has the highest tactical and technical characteristics and is capable of overcoming all modern means of anti-missile defence. It has no analogues in the world and won’t have for a long time to come.

READ ALSO: Russian invasion has created largest refugee problem in history, five million displaced —UN

“This truly unique weapon will strengthen the combat potential of our armed forces, reliably ensure Russia’s security from external threats and provide food for thought for those who, in the heat of frenzied aggressive rhetoric, try to threaten our country.”

The Editor-in-Chief of Russia’s National Defence magazine, Igor Korotchenko, said the launch of the nuclear weapon was a “signal to the West that Moscow was capable of meting out crushing retribution to any country that undermines the country’s strength.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now