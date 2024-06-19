Russia presses U.S. for response on prisoner swap

In a move that could signal a potential thaw in U.S.-Russia relations, Russian officials announced, on Wednesday, that they are awaiting a response from the United States on proposals for a prisoner swap.

The announcement comes amidst heightened tensions between the two countries, fueled by the ongoing war in Ukraine.

This is coming days before American reporter Evan Gershkovich was set to face trial in Russia on espionage charges.

President Vladimir Putin said in February that talks on a prisoner swap involving Gershkovich were underway, but the Kremlin has not given any details on the progress of the negotiations.

“The ball is in the court of the United States, we are waiting for them to respond to the ideas that were presented to them,” Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told the state-run TASS news agency.

“They are well-known to the relevant parts of the U.S. administration. I understand that, perhaps, something in these ideas does not suit the Americans. That’s their problem,” he added.

The closed-doors trial against Gershkovich begins on June 26 in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg. He could face up to 20 years in prison if found guilty of spying.

Washington has previously accused Moscow of detaining American citizens on dubious charges and using them as bargaining chips for the release of Russians held in the United States. It remains unclear if the latest proposals address these concerns.

