RUSSIA PROBE: Ex-FBI lawyer to plead guilty for falsifying documents

Former FBI lawyer, Kevin Clinesmith is set to plead guilty to falsifying a document charge as part of a federal probe into the origins of an investigation into possible contacts between Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia.

This was confirmed on Friday by the former FBI official’s lawyer who said that his client is accused of altering a government email about a former Trump campaign adviser who was a target of FBI surveillance.

Clinesmith’s lawyer, Justin Shur, told The Associated Press news agency that Clinesmith intends to plead guilty to the single false statement count and that he regrets his actions.

“Kevin deeply regrets having altered the email,” Shur told Reuters news agency in an email.

According to criminal information filed in federal court in Washington, DC on Friday, Clinesmith altered an email from another unnamed government agency, believed to be the CIA, to say that an unnamed individual, believed to be Page, “was not a source” even though an email from the other government agency did not say that.

“It was never his intent to mislead the court or his colleagues as he believed the information he relayed was accurate. But Kevin understands what he did was wrong and accepts responsibility,” Shur added.

