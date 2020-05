Russia has reported 10,598 Covid-19 cases on Friday alone, resuming a trend it had sustained for the past 11days.

On Thursday it reported 9,974 Covid-19 cases.

The new figure has pushed the country’s nationwide tally to 262,843 cases and 2,418 deaths making Russia the second highest number of cases in the world after the United States.

