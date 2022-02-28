Russia suspended from FIFA, UEFA competitions till further notice

All national teams in Russia as well as the professional football clubs in the country will not be taking part in any FIFA or UEFA competition until further notice.

World football governing body, FIFA and European football governing body, UEFA made the decision on Monday following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The ban will be until further notice, which means the Russian men’s team will not play their World Cup play-off matches next month.

The women’s team have also been banned from this summer’s Euro 2022 competition.

Spartak Moscow have also been kicked out of the Europa League and their last-16 opponents RB Leipzig will advance to the quarter-finals.

UEFA has also ended its sponsorship with Russian energy giant Gazprom.

“Football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine,” Fifa and Uefa said in a joint statement on Monday evening.

“Both presidents hope that the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and rapidly so that football can again be a vector for unity and peace amongst people.”

Ripples Nigeria earlier reported FIFA’s previous ruling that Russia must complete their upcoming games in neutral territory, under the title Football Union of Russia, and without their flag and anthem.

But the decision was not accepted by all, as several nations including Poland, Czech Republic, Scotland among others, publicly announced they would not play against Russia.

Meanwhile, Russia, supported by Belarus, launched a military invasion of neighbouring Ukraine last Thursday, and the war between both nations has been raging.

