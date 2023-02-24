Russia-Ukraine War: China calls for cease-fire, seeks peace talks

China has called for a cease-fire and the opening of an avenue for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine to end the war that started one year ago.

The Chinese government drew up a 12-point proposal for the talks between Moscow and Kyev in response to accusations by the US that it (China), is preparing to provide Russia with military aid, something Beijing says lacks evidence.

Beijing, in the proposal, claimed to have a neutral stance in the war, but also said it was a “no limits friendship” with Russia and has refused to criticize its invasion of Ukraine, or even refer to it as an invasion.

The 12-point proposal issued on Friday morning by China’s Foreign Ministry urges the “end of Western sanctions imposed on Russia and calls for measures to prevent attacks on civilians and civilian facilities, keep nuclear facilities safe, establish humanitarian corridors for civilians and ensure the export of grain after disruptions inflated global food prices.”

It said the proposal is mainly reiterating long-held Chinese positions, including that all countries’ “sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity” be guaranteed.

“Dialogue and negotiation are the only viable way out to resolve the Ukraine crisis,” the proposal said.

It added that “China is willing to continue to play a constructive role in this regard,” while also calling for an end to “Cold War mentality,” a term it used to describe U.S.’s hegemony, and maintenance of alliances such as NATO.

“The security of a country should not be pursued at the expense of others. The security of a region should not be achieved by strengthening or expanding military blocs,” the proposal said. “The legitimate security interests and concerns of all countries must be taken seriously and addressed properly.”

