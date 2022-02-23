Russia vows to meet US sanctions with ‘strong response’

Russia warned on Wednesday that the latest sanctions imposed by the United States following its recognition of two Ukrainian separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk would be met with a strong response.” The US President, Joe Biden, announced the latest sanctions which targeted two Russian banks and sovereign debt on Tuesday. But in a reaction to the sanctions, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement: READ ALSO:

“The round of sanctions announced by the United States Administration, already the 101st in a row, affecting the financial sector with the expansion of the list of persons against whom personal restrictions are imposed is in line with Washington’s ongoing attempts to change Russia’s course, will be met with our strong response.”

“There should be no doubt that the sanctions will be met with a strong response, not necessarily symmetrical, but well-grounded and sensitive for the American side.”

