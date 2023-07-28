Russia writes off $23bn debt for Africa

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday his country has written off $23 billion debt burden for African countries.

He stated this at the plenary session of the ongoing second Russia–Africa Summit 2023 holding from July 27 to July 28.

He said Moscow would allocate an additional $90 million for these purposes.

Putin said Russia was advocating the expansion of representation of African countries in the United Nations Security Council and other structures.

The president said: “Russia and Africa strive to develop cooperation in all areas and strengthen ‘honest, open, constructive’ partnership.

“Russia will also assist in opening new African embassies and consulates in Russia.”

He said the reopening of embassies in Burkina Faso and Equatorial Guinea was going as planned.

Putin also offered assistance to Africa in countering threats such as terrorism, piracy, and transnational crimes, saying Russia would continue to train personnel from African countries.

He assured that Russian businesses have a lot to offer partners from Africa.

“Russia is ready to provide trade preferences to Africa, support the creation of modern production sectors, agricultural sector, and provide assistance through relevant international structures and agencies.

“Russia will always be a responsible international supplier of agricultural products,” he added.

