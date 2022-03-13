International
Russian airstrikes kill 35 at Ukrainian military base
Ukrainian military authorities on Sunday said waves of Russian missiles pounded a military training base near Ukraine’s western border with Poland, killing at least 35 people.
The airstrikes, according to the Ukrainian authorities, followed Russian threats to target foreign weapon shipments that were helping Ukrainian fighters defend their country against Russia’s grinding assault.
According to the governor of Ukraine’s western Lviv region, Maksym Kozytskyi, more than 30 Russian cruise missiles targeted the sprawling facility that is less than 25 kilometers (15 miles) from the closest border point with Poland.
READ ALSO: 1,581 civilian casualties, including women, children, recorded as Russian-Ukraine war enters Day 18 —UN
Kozytskyi said most of the Russian missiles fired Sunday “were shot down because the air defense system worked. But the ones that got through through killed at least 35 people and wounded 134,” he said.
The training base near Yavoriv appears to be the westernmost target struck during Russia’s 18-day invasion, with the facility, also known as the International Peacekeeping and Security Center, used to train Ukrainian military personnel, often with instructors from the U.S. and other NATO countries.
The base has also hosted international NATO drills and a senior NATO official, Admiral Rob Bauer, previously hailed it as embodying “the spirit of military cooperation” between Ukraine and international forces.
