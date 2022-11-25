Russian city shooting leaves four people dead including gunman

A gunman who went on a shooting spree in the Russian city of Krymsk in the Krasnodar region, south of Moscow, on Thursday left four people, Including the gunman, dead, authorities say.

Alexander Runov, a spokesman for the regional Interior Ministry, in a statement, said the gunman shot two employees at a local medical center and then went outside, shooting at passersby and killing one of them, before turning the gun on himself.

Local media reports that the gunman, a 66-year-old man, shot dead three people in a shopping district in the southern before killing himself.

The local branch of the Russian Investigative Committee which probes major crimes in Russia, said in a statement that “at least two of the victims were known to the assailant.”

“Early indications suggested that the gunman had shot the two acquaintances out of personal hostility. The identity of the third victim, a man, was still being established,” the Committee said.

