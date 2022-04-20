Russian invasion has created largest refugee problem in history, five million displaced —UN

A United Nations report on Wednesday confirmed that nearly five million Ukrainians have fled the country since the Russian invasion on February 24, making it the largest single refugee situation in history.

In the report by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the agency said that 4,980,589 Ukrainians had fled the country since Russia invaded it with over 90 percent being women and children.

The UN added that the rapid exodus is now a cause of concern not only for neighbouring countries but to Europe in general and voiced its concern that the situation may worsen.

The UN’s International Organization for Migration (IOM) also reported that nearly 215,000 third-country nationals, largely students and migrant workers, have also escaped to neighbouring countries, meaning that around 5.2 million people in all have fled Ukraine since the war began.

“This is the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.

“The key is that the borders remain open, people can access safety and when they get to the neighbouring countries they have access to assistance,” UNHCR spokeswoman Shabia Mantoo said in Geneva.

“Women and children account for 90 percent of those who fled, with men aged 18 to 60 eligible for military call-up and unable to leave.

“Nearly two-thirds of all Ukrainian children have been forced from their homes, including those still inside the country.

“More than 2.8 million Ukrainian refugees have fled to Poland. Three quarters of a million have reached Romania.

“We’re watching with concern to see what will happen but it’s quite alarming that within the space of a few weeks, we are approaching five million refugees from Ukraine,” said Mantoo.

