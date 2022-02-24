Russian invasion of Ukraine: NATO vows to avenge attack on members

Amid Ukraine’s efforts to repel attacks from Russia, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has vowed to avenge any attack targeted at its members by Russian troops.

NATO had earlier denounced Russian attack on Ukrainian cities as reckless and unprovoked, warning that countless lives were at risk.

In a press briefing earlier on Thursday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, said that the invasion was deliberate, cold-blooded and long-planned, stressing that “Russian leaders bear full responsibility for lives lost”.

NATO said, “Once again despite our repeated warnings and tireless efforts to engage in diplomacy, Russia has chosen the path of aggression against a sovereign and independent country.

“This is a great breach of international law, and a serious threat on Euro-Atlantic security. I call on Russia to cease its military action immediately, withdraw its forces from Ukraine and honour Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and right to self-defense. An attack on one is an attack on all. This is our collective security guarantee”, Stoltenberg said.

“Peace cannot be taken for granted. We will protect our people. Democracy must prevail over autocracy. Freedom must prevail over oppression. Attack on members of the alliance will mean a response from us. We will stand in solidarity with Ukraine. We will never allow Russia’s current violation of international law yo slip away”, he added.

