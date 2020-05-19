Russian military helicopter crashes, kills crew members

A Russian military helicopter crashed Tuesday evening during a training mission, killing its crew members, official statement disclosed.

The MI-8 helicopter crashed near the town of Klin, 50 miles outside Moscow.

“On May 19, around 20:00, while performing a training flight 20 kilometers from the village of Klin, a Russian Air Force MI-8 helicopter made a hard landing in a deserted area. As a result of the hard landing, the crew died of their injuries,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

“According to preliminary information, the cause of the crash could be a technical malfunction,” it added.

The statement did not mention the number of casualties of the fatal accident.

