International
Russian plane crashes in Turkey, eight killed
A Russian firefighting plane crashed in a mountainous area in southern Turkey on Saturday and killed eight people on board.
The Russian Ministry of Defence said in a statement eight crew members and emergency workers were aboard the amphibious Beriev Be-200 plane which crashed while trying to land in Turkey’s Adana province.
The victims include five Russian servicemen and three Turkish nationals.
A team has been dispatched to the Kahramanmaras area to investigate the accident.
The Russian President, Vladimir Putin, offered his condolences to the families of the servicemen who died in the crash and asked the country’s defense minister to prepare documents on posthumous awards to the victims.
He also sent a condolence message to his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, over the death of the Turkish citizens in the air mishap.
Putin said: “Russians together with Turks are dealing with the natural disaster that happened in your country and we feel unity in grief.”
