Russian rocket kills Ukraine’s actress in apartment

A rocket fired by Russian forces has killed a renowned Ukrainian actress, Oksana Shvets, in her apartment in South-East Kyiv, the country’s capital.

A Ukrainian company, Young Theatre, confirmed Shvets death in a statement on Saturday.

The firm posted a tribute to the actress alongside a picture of the theatre and film star on social media.

READ ALSO:Bulgaria expels 10 Russian diplomats for alleged spying

The 67-year-old previously worked for Young Theatre in a glittering career that landed her several honours.

In a statement, translated in Ukrainian language, the company wrote: “Bright memory to the talented actress! There is no forgiveness for the enemy that has come to our land!”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now