Russia’s Putin, China’s Xi to hold crucial talks on Ukraine, US relations in Moscow

Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on May 8 for high-level talks focused on the ongoing war in Ukraine and strained US-Russia relations, the Kremlin announced on Tuesday.

The meeting underscores the growing strategic partnership between Moscow and Beijing, which has strengthened since Russia launched its military campaign in Ukraine in February 2022.

“The most important issues will be discussed in a one-on-one meeting, the Ukrainian topic and Russian-US relations,” Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.

Xi’s visit will be marked by full state honours, and he is expected to take a prominent role in Russia’s annual May 9 Victory Day celebrations on Red Square, where he will appear as the guest of honour.

Although China has consistently presented itself as a neutral actor in the conflict, Western governments argue that Beijing’s close alignment with Moscow has provided vital economic and diplomatic backing to the Kremlin.

Read also: Governance has become a crime scene in Nigeria, Peter Obi laments

In April, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused China of supplying weapons to Russia and claimed that at least 155 Chinese citizens were fighting alongside Russian troops.

Beijing has strongly rejected those allegations, denying that Chinese nationals are being recruited on a large scale and urging its citizens to stay out of foreign wars.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now