Business
Russia’s richest man, Vladimir Lisin, set to lose billionaire spot to Nigeria’s Aliko Dangote
Russia’s richest man, Vladimir Lisin, has fallen out of the top 50 wealthiest people in the world, and is set to be overtaken by Africa’s wealthiest man, Aliko Dangote in the coming month, if Lisin’s current loses continues.
Lisin fell 40 places on the list, occupying the 88th position, against the 48th spot he held on February 25, 2022, a day before Russian army invaded Ukraine, after weeks of tension between both countries.
The fall of the richest man in Russia was accompanied by a loss of $9.7 billion within three weeks, knocking his networth significantly down to $17.7 billion, from the $27.4 billion Lisin had in February.
Lisin’s loss reflects the impact of the United States, United Kingdom and their allies’ clampdown against Russian oligarchs and sanctions against Russian economy, which continues to bite.
His decline on the list puts him close to Aliko Dangote, whose was occupying 126th position at the time Lisin was 48th richest person in the world.
Considering the rate of Lisin’s fall, the possibility of the African billionaire overtaking him is now high, even though Dangote’s fortune has recorded sluggish growth during the period.
Prior to the Russian invasion, Dangote’s fortune was $14.1 billion, it fell to $13.9 billion, but that wealth has managed to grow back to $14 billion according to today’s Billionaire Index by Forbes.
Read also: Aliko Dangote wants govt to ban maize export to prevent Russia, Ukraine fallout
So Lisin is expected to lose his position based on significant decline in his wealth, not significant growth in Dangote’s fortune, considering he lost a whooping $355 million at the end of Monday’s business hours.
This comes after the African billionaire overtook the second richest man in Russia, Alexey Mordashov. On February 25, he was ranked 56th richest, but Mordashov is now placed at 135, below Dangote, who is now occupying the 128th spot.
Mordashov’s networth was $25.8 billion a day after the invasion in Ukraine, but since the war started, he has lost $12.6 billion as Russia’s currency, Ruble, loses value. Mordashov is now worth $13.2 billion.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...