Ryan Giggs denies assault allegations after arrest

Following his arrest on suspision of assaulting his girlfriend, Wales manager Ryan Giggs has denied the allegation made against him.

The representatives of the former Manchester United player said he denies all allegations of assault made against him and is co-operating with the police.

Meanwhile, the Football Association of Wales (FAW) has cancelled a press conference planned for Tuesday where Giggs was due to announce his squad for upcoming international games.

It said it was “aware of an alleged incident involving the men’s national team manager Ryan Giggs”.

A statement released on behalf of Giggs said: “He is co-operating with the police and will continue to assist them with their ongoing investigation.”

Greater Manchester Police said it was called to reports of a disturbance at an address in Worsley, Salford, on Sunday.

It said a woman in her 30s “sustained minor injuries but did not require any treatment”.

