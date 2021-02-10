Tech
S.Africa’s Surestart launches offering for e-commerce businesses. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today.
1. South Africa’s Surestart launches offering to help e-commerce business owners
South African insurtech startup, Surestart, has launched an offering to enable e-commerce business owners distribute insurance products.
Serving as a total departure from the norm, the offering will facilitate the distribution without the administrative and regulatory restrictions that go with it.
The five-year-old startup has insurance delivery and partners with e-commerce businesses that can offer insurance as an additional revenue stream.
Travys Wilkins, executive director of Surestart, stated that the company looks into means to help e-commerce merchants and store owners access tools and facilities to improve their services.
He said: “We design products to enhance their platform.”
Partners add value to their offerings using Surestart to automate sales and administration process.
Tech Trivia:
These underlisted letters below form the first name of a prominent tech leader
O.
L.
N.
E.
Answer: See end of post.
2. SAB Foundation awards R12.6-million to contest winners
SAB Foundation has awarded R12.6-million to its 10th Social Innovation and Disability Empowerment Award winners.
The announcement, which was contained in a recent brief from the organisation, revealed that the first place for the Social Innovation awards was jointly awarded to Meat Naturally and Agricool Finance.
On the Disability Empowerment Award category, however, Leafline Washable Sanitary Wear finished as first place winner.
According to reports, the awards distributed a total of R12.6-million collectively to 17 innovative social innovators.
Commenting on the edition, Bridgit Evans, SAB Foundation Director, disclosed that the award has supported over 170 South African innovators.
He said: “Over the past nine years, we have invested R80 million in supporting 170 talented South African innovators.
“After all of these years of being involved with social innovation at the SAB Foundation, I am still amazed and humbled by what each new round of our annual awards presents to us, and the levels of commitment and sacrifice that these unique entrepreneurs are prepared to make.”
3. Intrepid Entrepreneurs opens applications for online accelerator programme
The Board of Directors of Intrepid Entrepreneurs has announced opening applications for the inaugural Next Health Accelerator.
The initiative, according to reports, is designed to support innovators offering solutions in the sexual and reproductive health (SRH) sector with an emphasis on self-care.
By investing in the mission, the Senegal-based Intrepid Entrepreneurs seeks to catalyse the power and promise of young people and women to fundamentally advance their societies.
The Next Health Accelerator is expected to take place online due to COVID-19 pandemic.
With its focus on startups from Africa, the accelerator will provide market readiness training, international mentors and coaches, access to a strong network of value chain partners and US$15,000 in seed funding to 10 startups.
Tech Trivia Answer: Elon Musk
Elon Reeve Musk is an engineer, industrial designer, technology entrepreneur and philanthropist. He is the founder, CEO, CTO and chief designer of SpaceX; early investor, CEO and product architect of Tesla, Inc.; founder of The Boring Company; co-founder of Neuralink; and co-founder and initial co-chairman of OpenAI.
Tech
Nigeria’s Edustripe builds school management software. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today.
1. Nigeria’s Edustripe builds software to digitize school operations.
With a vision to digitize school operations, Nigerian ed-tech startup Edustripe has built a school management software.
Growing its user base, the startup is gaining attention as its tool is now being used in dozens of schools and by hundreds of parents.
The two-year-old startup, founded by Tolu Odueke and Babajide Esho, through its Edustripe platform helps schools and parents manage educational fees, access loans, monitor grades, and create custom teaching plans.
Speaking to newsmen, Babajide Esho, chief executive officer (CEO), stated that the idea was to improve the educational system as an organisation.
He said: “We help to improve already existing educational systems, making them more efficient, fast and 100 per cent stress-free. Our tools are built into one simple, flexible and reliable platform.”
Tech Trivia
What was the first computer virus released in the wild?
A. Brain
B. WinVir
C. Creeper
D. Melissa
Answer: See end of post.
2. Kenyan startup Finplus hits $500m transaction value mark
Less than four years since launch, Finplus Group, a Kenyan fintech startup, has recorded an impressive transaction value of over $500m.
The startup revealed this in a recent statement focusing on the company progress.
The nearly four year old startup, which was founded by Kageni Wilson and Bernard Banta, provides fully-managed software to help financial services providers operate efficiently and scale cost-effectively in any market.
The company’s recently launched Eksperten.com allows Danish consumers to compare loans online for personal, SMS, mobile, quick, car, and more than 20 categories of loans.
Reviews further revealed that its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform enables the easy creation, rapid launch and efficient management of digital deposit, loan and insurance products.
3. Facebook to roll out security features to protect journalists
Social media giant, Facebook, has, Thursday, rolled out new security features to protect journalists in Nigeria, India, Palestine and other countries of interest.
The Mack Zuckerberg-led social networking site made the announcement in its correspondence to media houses in Nigeria, where it called journalists to commence registration for the new feature.
According to the statement, the move was the company’s effort to secure journalists’ profiles from online harassment and hacking.
The release reads in part:
“Today, Facebook announced the roll out of stronger security features for people who work at news organizations across the nation to voluntarily register as journalists in order to protect their Facebook profiles, while accessing benefits, tools and features built with journalists’ needs in mind.
“Facebook has also provided the option for journalists to extend this protection to their linked Instagram accounts.
“Registered journalists will also have access to CrowdTangle Search and can also apply for Facebook Blue Badge Verification.”
Tech Trivia Answer: Brain
While the first computer virus (Creeper) was released on the ARPANET as a harmless experiment, the first computer virus to be released in the wild didn’t have malicious intent either.
Called “Brain,” the program was created in 1986 by the Farooq Alvi brothers of Pakistan as a method to deter copying the medical software they wrote. It targeted IBM PCs and would replace a floppy disk’s boot sector with a copy of the virus and flag the real boot sector as bad.
Latest
Nigerian Xend Finance increases funding size to $2M. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today.
1. Nigerian startup Xend Finance increases net raiser to $2M
Nigeria’s decentralised finance (DeFi) platform, Xend Finance, has announced increasing the size of its funding round to US$2 million.
The announcement came on the heels of its new partnership deal, which it described as a key partnership as continues on its interest to serve credit unions and cooperatives.
As a decentralised system, the startup developed a platform that gives users access to the global money market so members can save and invest in stable currencies.
While building its cooperate outlook and business, the startup, in 2019, took part in the Google Launchpad Africa accelerator and the Binance Incubation Programme.
According to review, the platform allows users to create their own credit unions and cooperatives, eliminating traditional middle men, while earning up to 15 per cent annual percentage yield on their savings.
In 2020, despite the impact of the pandemic, the startup raised US$1.5 million in funding from investors including Binance Labs, Google Developers Launchpad, AU21 Capital, Ampifi VC, JUN Capital, TRG Capital, and Sandeep Nailwal, among others.
However, with a new investment led by NGC Ventures and Hashkey, the company brings its net raiser to US$2 million.
Tech Trivia:
Pick the odd app in the pack
A. TikTok
B. Likee
C. Skype
D. Instagram
Answer: See end of post.
2. S.Africa’s startup Synatic raises fund to expand into US
South Africa-based data automation company, Synatic, has raised seed funding from UW Ventures in partnership with Allan Gray and E Squared as it looks to expand company portfolio.
The move, according to a brief from the company, is expected to deepen its low-code data platform and expand its customer base across the United States (US).
Since its launch in 2017, Synatic has developed a low-code data automation platform that enables enterprises to iterate quickly and provides rapid time to value for businesses needing to accelerate innovation leveraging multiple complex data systems.
Reports noted that Synatic’s mission is to help enterprises build their business faster through its powerful, but simple data platform.
Today, the company now has over 40 enterprise customers across Africa, Australia and the United States (US), with a focus on financial services companies, including Tokio Marine, Community Bank and EasyEquities.
3. Knife Capital receives $10m commitment fund to invest in Africa
South African venture capital company, Knife Capital, has announced the receipt of a US$10 million commitment from the Mineworkers Investment Company (MIC) to its new African Series B expansion fund, Knife Fund III.
The VC and growth equity investment manager focuses on innovation-driven ventures with proven traction.
According to reports, the VC will use its latest fund to invest behind the aggressive expansion of African innovation-driven companies and fill a critical follow-on funding gap.
Founding the VC, the Mineworkers Investment Company (MIC) is a 100 per cent Black-owned Investment Company established in 1995 by the Mineworkers Investment Trust (MIT) to create a sustainable asset base for the benefit of mine, energy and construction workers and their dependents.
The US$10 million commitment in Knife Fund III positions MIC as anchor investor to the fund, alongside other local and international investors.
Tech Trivia Answer: Skype
Among the short video apps, Skype is odd. As a leading telecommunication app, Skype is a telecommunications application that specializes in providing video chat and voice calls between computers, tablets, mobile devices, the Xbox One console, and smartwatches over the Internet. Skype also provides instant messaging services. Users may transmit text, video, audio and images.
Tech
Jobberman appoints new CEO. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today.
1. Jobberman appoints Rolake Rosiji as new CEO
Sub-Sahara Africa’s largest job placement platform, Jobberman Nigeria, has appointed Rolake Rosiji as new CEO.
The talent company revealed this in a press release, where it formally introduced the new CEO to media practitioners.
The appointment will see Rosiji take over realms of affairs of the company from the former CEO Hilda Kragha, who moved on to serve as Managing Director of ROAM Africa Jobs.
As the new CEO, however, Rosiji is expected to continue the work of establishing Jobberman as the primary platform for job searching, talent acquisition, and transforming workplace productivity across Nigeria.
Reacting to her appointment, the new CEO, expressed excitement, describing the company as an excellent establishment.
She said: “This is a very exciting chapter in my career and I am delighted to be joining such a passionate and innovative team. Jobberman has built a brand by using technology to revolutionize the recruitment sector.
Tech Trivia:
Which ex-Manchester United player created Axis Stars as a social network for professional sports stars?
A. Ronaldo
B. Ferguson
C. Saha
D. Evra
Answer: See end of post.
2. S. African retail-tech startup Skynamo acquires UK-based app
In a bid to expand market share, South African field sales app and management platform Skynamo has acquired UK-based mobile field sales technology provider mSeller.
The development will help the South African startup grow its market share in the UK and enhance its order management functionality for field sales teams.
READ ALSO: LATEST TECH NEWS: Y Combinator selects Nigeria Fintech startup Mono. 2 other things and a trivia you need to know today, February 3, 2021
The 9 year old Skynamo is used by representatives and their managers to improve insights into field sales activity, reduce administration, and create coaching opportunities that lead to higher sales.
The move comes after having scaled to the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States (US), which saw the company raising a US$30 million Series A funding round in January, 2021.
The company noted that with its growth goal in mind, it acquired mSeller to give it a stronger foothold in the UK courtesy of its existing loyal customer.
Speaking on the development, CEO Clarke said the acquisition will help the company offer its product to the larger globe.
He said: “By merging the best features of mSeller into Skynamo, we’ll be able to offer the global market a truly holistic order management and digital catalogue experience for field sales reps and their customers.”
3.Egyptian startup Sakneen closes $1.1m seed round
Sakneen, an Egyptian prop-tech startup, has announced closing a US$1.1 million seed funding round.
The new raiser will see the company to expand its team and continue adding new aspects to its platform.
The 2 year old startup, founded by Ramy Khorshed and Hussein El Kheshen, allows users buy and sell homes through its online portal.
According to review, users can browse through different options on the platform and filter them by things such as property type, location and price range.
Last year, the startup took part in the Y Combinator accelerator last year.
The newly raised US$1.1 seed funding round was led by Algebra Ventures, featuring Sarwa Capital, Foundation Ventures, Hem + Spire, Nakhla VC, and angels from Google, BlackRock, and McKinsey.
Tech Trivia Answer: Louis Saha
The former France international striker and ex-Manchester United star launched the company in 2013, the same year he retired after 23 years in the game. Taking inspiration from his career in sport, Axis Stars provides financial advice for professional athletes, coaches and agents with the aim of preventing bankruptcy – something that has plagued many once-wealthy stars down the years.
Sportsmen who signed up have included Andy Murray, Didier Drogba, Phil Neville and Florent Malouda. The network gives them a place to chat about lifestyle, insurance finance, physios, sponsorship and anything else related to their careers.
