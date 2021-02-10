S.Africa’s Surestart launches offering for e-commerce businesses. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today.

1. South Africa’s Surestart launches offering to help e-commerce business owners

South African insurtech startup, Surestart, has launched an offering to enable e-commerce business owners distribute insurance products.

Serving as a total departure from the norm, the offering will facilitate the distribution without the administrative and regulatory restrictions that go with it.

The five-year-old startup has insurance delivery and partners with e-commerce businesses that can offer insurance as an additional revenue stream.

Travys Wilkins, executive director of Surestart, stated that the company looks into means to help e-commerce merchants and store owners access tools and facilities to improve their services.

He said: “We design products to enhance their platform.”

Partners add value to their offerings using Surestart to automate sales and administration process.

Tech Trivia:

These underlisted letters below form the first name of a prominent tech leader

O.

L.

N.

E.

Answer: See end of post.

2. SAB Foundation awards R12.6-million to contest winners

SAB Foundation has awarded R12.6-million to its 10th Social Innovation and Disability Empowerment Award winners.

READ ALSO:LATEST TECH NEWS: Ghana’s AgroCenta closes $790k pre-Series A funding. 2 other things and a trivia you need to know today, February 4, 2021

The announcement, which was contained in a recent brief from the organisation, revealed that the first place for the Social Innovation awards was jointly awarded to Meat Naturally and Agricool Finance.

On the Disability Empowerment Award category, however, Leafline Washable Sanitary Wear finished as first place winner.

According to reports, the awards distributed a total of R12.6-million collectively to 17 innovative social innovators.

Commenting on the edition, Bridgit Evans, SAB Foundation Director, disclosed that the award has supported over 170 South African innovators.

He said: “Over the past nine years, we have invested R80 million in supporting 170 talented South African innovators.

“After all of these years of being involved with social innovation at the SAB Foundation, I am still amazed and humbled by what each new round of our annual awards presents to us, and the levels of commitment and sacrifice that these unique entrepreneurs are prepared to make.”

3. Intrepid Entrepreneurs opens applications for online accelerator programme



The Board of Directors of Intrepid Entrepreneurs has announced opening applications for the inaugural Next Health Accelerator.

The initiative, according to reports, is designed to support innovators offering solutions in the sexual and reproductive health (SRH) sector with an emphasis on self-care.

By investing in the mission, the Senegal-based Intrepid Entrepreneurs seeks to catalyse the power and promise of young people and women to fundamentally advance their societies.

The Next Health Accelerator is expected to take place online due to COVID-19 pandemic.

With its focus on startups from Africa, the accelerator will provide market readiness training, international mentors and coaches, access to a strong network of value chain partners and US$15,000 in seed funding to 10 startups.

Tech Trivia Answer: Elon Musk

Elon Reeve Musk is an engineer, industrial designer, technology entrepreneur and philanthropist. He is the founder, CEO, CTO and chief designer of SpaceX; early investor, CEO and product architect of Tesla, Inc.; founder of The Boring Company; co-founder of Neuralink; and co-founder and initial co-chairman of OpenAI.