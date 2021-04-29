S3x toy company receives award for outstanding growth from Queen Elizabeth of England | Ripples Nigeria

Queen Elizabeth II of England has honoured the biggest sex toy company in the United Kingdom, Lovehoney, with an ‘Award for Enterprise’ for ‘outstanding continuous growth’ over the last six years, as the company’s overseas sales grew by 365 per cent.

A report metro.co.uk, stated that the company’s sales grew from £12 million to about £56 million in 2015, noting that the award will allow the company to use the Queen’s Award emblem in advertising, marketing and packaging for five years, which is considered a symbol of quality and success.

Speaking on the award, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer, Debbie Bond, said the firm was thrilled to have received official recognition from the Queen.

“Her Majesty has been a wonderful supporter of Lovehoney as we have grown into being the world’s leading sexual wellness brand.

“Royal patronage will help us to create more jobs at our Bath headquarters and in our international offices and spread the sexual happiness message globally.

“The Queen is the UK’s greatest trade ambassador and the royal approval shows, again, how mainstream shoppers and retail outlets are embracing sexual wellness products as never before and appreciating their importance in improving overall well-being, a particularly important message as we come out of lockdown after a stressful year living with the pandemic,” she said.

The award is seen as the highest accolade for business success in the UK.

Meanwhile, this is the second time the retailer has received a Queen’s Award, after being given the International Trade accolade five years ago.

The winners, including Lovehoney founders, Richard Longhurst and Neal Slateford, joined the Queen and Prince Philip at a garden party at Buckingham Palace.

Lovehoney is the UK’s biggest online adult retailer.

