S3XUAL ABUSE: Groups to train girls, women on self-defence

In the wake of prevalent physical and sexual abuse of girls and women across Nigeria, two groups have announced plans to train hundreds of girls and women on self-defence and general safety.

Speaking on behalf of the two groups. ProtectHer and Target Search Global Nigeria, in a statement, co-founder, ProtectHer, Clare Henshaw, noted that the partnership will train girls and women on the key concepts and strategies of physical self-defence and general personal safety.

“The outlook of the collaboration is to empower girls and women with the requisite knowledge for general safety and skills to defend themselves from physical violence and abuse which are on the increase these days”, she said.

She implored girls and women across all ages to participate in the training billed to commence in July across Lagos, before moving to other states in Nigeria.

Globally, about one in three (35%) women have experienced either physical and/or sexual intimate partner violence or non-partner sexual violence in their lifetime, the statement noted.

At least dive million acts of domestic violence are said to occur annually to women aged 18 years and older, while most events are minor with approximately 45 million children being exposed to violence during childhood, the statement further noted.

