Saboteurs, disgruntled elites behind ASUU strike, fake NBS statistics —Yahaya Bello

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has hinted at sabotage as the reason for the current industrial action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) which commenced on February 14, 2020.

Bello made this claim on Wednesday, during an interview on AriseTV, monitored by Ripples Nigeria.

The strike has led to the grounding of academic activities across Federal Universities across the country; which has resulted in a series of protests by the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) who railed against the Federal Government over its reluctance to accede to ASUU’s demands.

However, Bello disclosed that the current industrial action has been politicised by some disgruntled elites and that the culprits would be announced, after the situation is redressed.

Read also: Obi a social media creation, Tinubu unmoved by popularity – Yahaya Bello

The Kogi Governor also berated the National Bereau of Statistics (NNS) for churning out unverifiable data in order to sabotage the efforts of the current administration.

He said, “Certain issues in this problem can be put down to some disgruntled elites who refused to tell the youth the true situation of things — the effects of bad policies which has affected the youth mostly.

“I am deeply concerned about our children’s future that is being toyed with. I tackled the issue of education strikes in Kogi state and there is nothing such as strikes. Unfortunately, this is part of the saboteurs within this administration and outside. Let me admonish the NANS such as the endsars, do not take laws into your hands.

“Everyone including Bola Tinubu and the President is deeply concerned and what should have been done is to remove the political aspects from ASUU and at the appropriate time, the culprits within the ASUU are going to be fished out.

“There are areas to be improved upon despite the efforts of saboteurs but the PMB administration is redressing these challenges. Also, we need to start scrutinizing the stats from organizations such as NBS because some of them engage in sabotage with their data. These elites also manipulate figures for their political aims.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now