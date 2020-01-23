SACK FROM SENATE: Court gives Ifeanyi Ubah breathing space

The Senator representing Anambra South at the National Assembly, Ifeanyi Ubah, on Thursday secured an order of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, compelling the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Nigerian Senate not to act on a judgement of the April 11, 2019 judgement of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory.

The judgment of the court had sacked Ubah as a Senator.

It would be recalled that the an FCT High Court judge, Justice Bello Kawu, had turned down a request by Ubah to set aside the order issued in the April 11 2019 judgment.

However, the Federal High Court presided over by Justice Taiwo Taiwo, on Thursday ordered parties in the matter not to execute the judgement of the High Court pending the hearing and determination of a motion on notice filled by Senator Ubah.

Justice Taiwo said, “An interim order restraining the 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants or their assigns, privies, servants, or any other person acting under them or in concert with them or on their behalf howsoever named from taking any step aimed at giving effect to the judgment of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja delivered on the 11th day of April 2019 in Suit No.: CV/3044/2018 and the ruling of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja delivered on the 17th of January, 2020 in Motion No: FCT/HC/M/1631/2019, pending the hearing and determination of the motion of interlocutory Injunction filed herein”.

He then fixed February 6 as the date to hear Ifeanyi Ubah’s suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/59/2020.

