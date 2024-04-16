Sack under performing appointees, El-Rufai advises Tinubu

Immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to sack any of his appointees who is not performing at the maximum levels expected.

El-Rufai who gave the advise when he spoke at a function on Monday in Maiduguri, Borno State, also called on the President to look into the possibility of adjusting some of his policies which are not yielding the results the government anticipated.

“You appointed a person into a position and he is not working according to the expectation, you should have the humility to tell him that I need a better person, go and do something else,” the former FCT Minister said.

The former governor also urged Nigerians to pray for the Tinubu-led administration and assist the government in its efforts to make things better for the country and the citizens.

“What we must do as citizens is to pray for our leaders for God to guide them to see or do what is right,” he said.

“For God to give them the humility to reverse themselves when necessary and do the right thing; that’s how society progresses,” he added.

