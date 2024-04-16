Politics
Sack under performing appointees, El-Rufai advises Tinubu
Immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to sack any of his appointees who is not performing at the maximum levels expected.
El-Rufai who gave the advise when he spoke at a function on Monday in Maiduguri, Borno State, also called on the President to look into the possibility of adjusting some of his policies which are not yielding the results the government anticipated.
“You appointed a person into a position and he is not working according to the expectation, you should have the humility to tell him that I need a better person, go and do something else,” the former FCT Minister said.
READ ALSO:El-Rufai claims Tinubu govt has paid trillions on fuel subsidy since inception
The former governor also urged Nigerians to pray for the Tinubu-led administration and assist the government in its efforts to make things better for the country and the citizens.
“What we must do as citizens is to pray for our leaders for God to guide them to see or do what is right,” he said.
“For God to give them the humility to reverse themselves when necessary and do the right thing; that’s how society progresses,” he added.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...