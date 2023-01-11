Sacked Bauchi kingmaker, Kirfi, denies saying he’ll remove Gov, Mohammed, from office, heads to court

Sacked Wazirin Bauchi, Muhammadu Bello Kirfi has denied reports in the media that he said he will remove Bauchi state governor, Sen Bala Mohammed from office.

The former Minister of Special Duties during the Olusegun Obasanjo led PDP administration has also dragged the Bauchi State government to court to challenge his removal from office as a Senior Councillor in the Bauchi Emirate Council.

In a statement on Wednesday on behalf of the sacked kingmaker, Barr Yakubu Bello Kirfi said that, “The Issue of Removal As Wazirin Bauchi And Council Member on the 3rd January 2023 orchestrated by the State Government via Emirate Council, have Undoubtedly generated controversies in and around the state.

He added that,”Thus, People from all walks of life trooped to the house of Alhaji Muhammad Bello Kirfi on a sympathy and solidarity visit, it’s much appreciated.

“Unambiguously, the matter is currently before the competent court of jurisdiction, which will determine the legality of the purported action by the State Government. So far, there is no Official Press Statement/Release from Alh. Muhammad Bello Kirfi CON,” he wrote.

He also denied media reports in some quarters that his father vowed to remove governor Bala Mohammed in the 2023 general elections because he brought him to office.

He stated that, the story was “unfounded and not genuine”, pointing out that as a Muslim, he believes that Allah gives power and he also takes it.

Yakubu Bello Kirfi , a former Commissioner of Justice and Attorney General in the administrations of former Governors Isah Yuguda, Mohammed Abubakar and present Governor Bala Mohammed, stated that, “Our attention has been drawn to the publications on the 8th and 9th of January, 2023, by some Media Organizations quoting Alh. Dr. Muhammad Bello Kirfi CON to have said that he will unseat Gov. Bala Abdulkadir Muhammed (Kauran Bauchi) in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Bauchi State.”

Recall that Muhammadu Bello Kirfi, a retired federal civil servant, and minister in the government of Alhaji Shehu Shagari in the 1980s and Minister of Special Duties during the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo in the 2000s, was stripped of his traditional title as “Wazirin Bauchi” and removed from being a council member for the second time in five years, by the Bauchi Emirate Council for alleged “disloyalty and disrespect” to the State Governor, Bala Mohammed.

By Yemi Kanji

