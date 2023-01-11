News
Sacked Bauchi kingmaker, Kirfi, denies saying he’ll remove Gov, Mohammed, from office, heads to court
Sacked Wazirin Bauchi, Muhammadu Bello Kirfi has denied reports in the media that he said he will remove Bauchi state governor, Sen Bala Mohammed from office.
The former Minister of Special Duties during the Olusegun Obasanjo led PDP administration has also dragged the Bauchi State government to court to challenge his removal from office as a Senior Councillor in the Bauchi Emirate Council.
In a statement on Wednesday on behalf of the sacked kingmaker, Barr Yakubu Bello Kirfi said that, “The Issue of Removal As Wazirin Bauchi And Council Member on the 3rd January 2023 orchestrated by the State Government via Emirate Council, have Undoubtedly generated controversies in and around the state.
He added that,”Thus, People from all walks of life trooped to the house of Alhaji Muhammad Bello Kirfi on a sympathy and solidarity visit, it’s much appreciated.
“Unambiguously, the matter is currently before the competent court of jurisdiction, which will determine the legality of the purported action by the State Government. So far, there is no Official Press Statement/Release from Alh. Muhammad Bello Kirfi CON,” he wrote.
He also denied media reports in some quarters that his father vowed to remove governor Bala Mohammed in the 2023 general elections because he brought him to office.
Read also:Bauchi Chief Judge, Umar, vows to deal with erring judicial officers
He stated that, the story was “unfounded and not genuine”, pointing out that as a Muslim, he believes that Allah gives power and he also takes it.
Yakubu Bello Kirfi , a former Commissioner of Justice and Attorney General in the administrations of former Governors Isah Yuguda, Mohammed Abubakar and present Governor Bala Mohammed, stated that, “Our attention has been drawn to the publications on the 8th and 9th of January, 2023, by some Media Organizations quoting Alh. Dr. Muhammad Bello Kirfi CON to have said that he will unseat Gov. Bala Abdulkadir Muhammed (Kauran Bauchi) in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Bauchi State.”
Recall that Muhammadu Bello Kirfi, a retired federal civil servant, and minister in the government of Alhaji Shehu Shagari in the 1980s and Minister of Special Duties during the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo in the 2000s, was stripped of his traditional title as “Wazirin Bauchi” and removed from being a council member for the second time in five years, by the Bauchi Emirate Council for alleged “disloyalty and disrespect” to the State Governor, Bala Mohammed.
By Yemi Kanji
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...