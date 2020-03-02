Sacked Bayelsa deputy governor-elect planning suicide – Sylva

The sacked Bayelsa State Deputy Governor-elect, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, is thinking of committing suicide, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, has said.

The minister said on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Monday that the Supreme Court judgement that nullified the party’s victory in the Bayelsa State governorship election was unfair.

The apex court had on February 13 quashed the victory of the APC governorship candidate, David Lyon, over discrepancies in Degi-Eremienyo, his running mate, certificates submitted with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the election.

Sylva said: “I’m dealing with a former deputy governor that is on the verge of committing suicide. This is a matter of life and death. Every day I have to call to find out that he hasn’t done anything to himself.

“If someone said you forged your certificate and you have built your life and integrity and someone all of a sudden brings everything down that can lead to suicide.

READ ALS0: Osun govt scraps uniform policy, retains ‘Opon Imo’ initiative

“If you have a case in court challenging the authenticity of the certificate of a candidate, that is a different one. But if you say it is a case of forgery and you have not heard from the person concerned then you have not established anything.

“You haven’t gone to school or university where this person studied to confirm the veracity of the allegation but you already condemn the person. It’s is very sad and dangerous.”

Join the conversation

Opinions