﻿Sacked ex-NNPCL boss, Mele Kyari, debunks rumours of arrest by EFCC

Sacked former Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, has debunked rumours of his alleged arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Rumours of Kyari’s arrest became widespread following the reported arrest of former managing directors and senior officials of Nigeria’s three major state-owned refineries — Port Harcourt Refining Company, Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company, and Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company.

The affected officials including former Port Harcourt Refining Company MD Ibrahim Onoja and Warri Refinery’s Efifia Chu, were allegedly picked up over allegations of mismanagement of $2.96 billion earmarked for refinery rehabilitation projects and turnaround maintenance of the refineries.

But while reacting to the rumours, Kyari described them as clear mischief and a calculated attempt to discredit him.

In a post on his X handle on Saturday night, Kyari insisted he has not been arrested nor invited by the EFCC as he is currently taking a “well-deserved rest” following the recent dissolution of the NNPCL board and management, and reiterated his willingness to answer to any lawful inquiry regarding his tenure.

Kyari stated that having served in the NNPCL for 34 years, with 17 years in management positions, and six years as the head of the organisation, his record speaks for itself, as he carried out his duties with transparency and reverence for both national institutions and divine accountability.

He called on the Nigerian media to act with responsibility and restraint, warning that the spread of unverified claims could have damaging consequences for national interest, particularly in the eyes of the international community.

“I served not only my country but also God. I am happy to account for my stewardship,” he wrote.

‘Over the past few days and in particular in the past 2 hours, I have been inundated with calls from concerned family and friends over claims by an online newspaper that I was in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

“This is clear mischief and a calculated attempt by the newspaper and its sponsors to achieve a desired outcome, which only them know.

“At present, I am taking a well-deserved rest after the dissolution of the management and board of the NNPCL, of which I was the Group Chief Executive.

“It should be stated that having served the NNPC and the NNPCL for 34 years, and 17 of those in management roles and especially the last 5 years and 9 months, I had little time for leave of even two weeks. So, I am thankful for the opportunity to serve under their Excellencies Presidents Muhammadu Buhari and Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“I must emphasize that I served with the fear of God knowing fully well as a Muslim that if I do not account before man, I will account before Allah, and that I am better off accounting to the institutions of man.

“Therefore, having served in public capacity, I am willing and happy to account for my stewardship in this world.

“However, it is important to state that the resort to disinformation does not serve anyone’s purpose, the NNPCL or the country in General, as it has the potential to send the wrong signals to investors and the international community.

“It is in this regard that I urge the media to be circumspect and avoid being stampeded into misleading the public on unverified stories or matters that are subject of further validation by relevant organizations.

“I sincerely thank my family and friends who have reached out to me or tried to do so and assure them that I am available to respond to all lawful queries.”

