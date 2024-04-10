Sacked Shaibu fights impeachment, petitions CJN

Embattled former Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, has filed a petition to the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, over what he termed his illegal impeachment by the State House of Assembly.

In the petition sent to the office of the CJN on Tuesday, Shaibu is also seeking a form to file a formal petition against the Edo State Chief Judge, Justice Daniel Okungbowa, over his impeachment which he emphatically calls an illegality and has vowed to challenge it till the end.

Shaibu was on Monday, impeached by the State Assembly after months of stand off between him and Governor Godwin Obasek, with the lawmakers adopting the report of a seven-man panel set up by Okungbowa to probe him over allegations of leaking the government’s secrets and perjury.

During plenary on Monday, 18 out of the 20 lawmakers that attended the session, voted in favour of the impeachment of Shaibu.

The following day, Obaseki promptly swore in Omobayo Marvellous Godwins as his deputy to replace Shaibu.

READ ALSO:’No room for him here’, Edo APC members kick against rumoured return of Shaibu

But in a fight back, Shaibu has written the CJN requesting to file a formal complaint against the Edo Chief Judge.

In the letter dated April 8 on his behalf by a law firm, Chambers of B.I. Dakum and Co, Shaibu wants the CJN who is also the Chairman of the National Judicial Council (NJC), for leave to obtain a complaint form to file a formal petition against Okungbowa.

The petition signed by Adaze A. Emwanta, a former Commissioner for Information and Orientation to Governor Godwin Obaseki and titled “Re: Notice to obtain a complaint form to file a formal complaint against Hon Justice Daniel Okungbowa, the Chief Judge of Edo State, for abuse of office, official misconduct and desecrating his oath of office,” reads:

“We write as solicitors to Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu, who until this morning, was Deputy Governor of Edo state.

“Rt. Hon Philip Shaibu has instructed us to file a formal complaint to your council against Hon. Justice Daniel Okungbowa, the Chief Judge of Edo State for abuse of office, official misconduct and desecration of his oath of office.

“The purpose of this letter, therefore, is to formally request a complaint form prescribed under the Judicial Discipline Regulations 2017, to enable our client to file his complaint against the subject judge.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now