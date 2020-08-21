Sacked UNILAG VC withdraws suit challenging his removal

The sacked Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof. Toyin Ogundipe, on Friday withdrew a lawsuit he filed to challenge his removal by the varsity’s Governing Council.

The council had on August 12 announced the removal of Ogundipe as the institution’s vice-chancellor over alleged gross misconduct and financial impropriety.

In a suit filed at the National Industrial Court, the sacked vice-chancellor listed UNILAG, the varsity’s council, its senate, the Pro-Chancellor, Dr. Wale Babalakin (SAN); Registrar, Oladejo Azeez, and the acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Theophilus Soyombo, as defendants in the matter.

However, his lawyers, Messrs Tayo Oyetibo (SAN) and Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN) approached the court on Friday with an application to discontinue the case.

The Notice of Discontinuance filed by the lawyers read: “Take Notice that the claimant doth hereby wholly discontinue this suit against the 1st-6th defendants.”

Adegboruwa, who also confirmed the withdrawal of the case, however, said the ex-UNILAG vice-chancellor decided to drop the suit after “detailed consultation with stakeholders and his supporters in and outside the university.”

He said: “Prof. Ogundipe directed his lawyers to file a notice of discontinuance of the suit and this has been done on August 21, 2020.

“This is to defer to the authority of the President as the Visitor of the university as Prof. Ogundipe has enough time to challenge his purported removal.”

