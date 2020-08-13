Sacked UNILAG vice-chancellor to sue, engages Ozekhome

The sacked Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, has commenced moves to challenge his removal by the institution’s governing council.

Consequently, he has engaged a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mike Ozekhome, to prosecute the matter on his behalf.

In a letter dated August 12, 2020, and addressed to the lawyer, Ogundipe said his removal as UNILAG vice-chancellor by the governing council was “illegal and unconstitutional.”

He added that the decision was carried out without due process and contrary to the University Act and other extant laws governing discipline, suspension and removal of the Vice-Chancellor of the university.

His instructed Ozekhome to institute legal action against the council, the Pro-Chancellor, Dr. Wale Babalakin and other members of the council.

The letter read: “I hereby formally brief you to institute legal proceedings against the Council, Pro-Chancellor of the University of Lagos and others based on their illegal and unconstitutional act of purportedly removing me from office as the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos.

“I honestly believe that this action was carried out without due process and contrary to the University Act and other extant laws governing discipline, suspension and removal of the Vice-Chancellor of the University.

“I humbly urge you to use your legal experience to redress this grave injustice meted out to me.”

The governing council had in a meeting presided over by Babalakin and held at the Nigeria University Council (NUC) office in Abuja on Wednesday announced the removal of Prof. Ogundipe as UNILAG vice-chancellor over alleged financial impropriety and gross misconduct.

