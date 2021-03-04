SADIQ DABA: 5 things to know about late Nollywood actor | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
SADIQ DABA: 5 things to know about late Nollywood actor
On Wednesday, March 3, veteran Nollywood actor, Sadiq Daba lost the battle to prostate cancer.
The report of his death was confirmed by moviemaker, Kunle Afolayan.
In the last few years, Daba’s health was a source of concern for many and well-meaning Nigerians including billionaire Femi Otedola donated money for his treatment abroad.
Daba was a prominent figure in Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) in the 1980s.
He featured in several TV series and Kunle Afolayan’s films, including ‘Cock Crow at Dawn’ and ‘October 1st’.
Until his shocking demise, Abubakar Sadiq Daba was a Nollywood actor, producer and director who has spent about 40 years of his life behind and in front of the camera.
Read also: Sadiq Daba on the verge of losing one of his eyes, he needs help, journalist claims
Here are five things to know about the late Nollywood actor.
1. Sadi Daba grew up in Sierra Leone.
Originally from Kano, he grew up in Sierra Leone where he attended St. Edwards Secondary School.
2. Daba was a top-notch broadcaster
Growing up Daba had always wanted to be a broadcaster. His dreams became reality when he auditioned for a role at Radio Television, Kaduna (RKTV).
He has previously work as a news anchor, reporter and editor at RKTV, Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) (formerly known as NTV) Sokoto, NTPC Lagos and NTA Lagos.
3. He kicked off his acting career in the 70s
“Cockcrow at Dawn” on NTA brought his acting career into the limelight. He played the role of Bitrus in the 1970s drama series. He has also starred in films and soap operas, including- “Behind the Clouds”, “A Place like Home”, “Soweto”, and “Moment of Truth”.
4. He won the award for the Best Actor award in 2015 Africa Movie Academy Awards for his role as Inspector Waziri on October 1.
5. He was married to Bolaji Daba whom he met in Jos, he is survived by his wife, six children and six grandchildren.
