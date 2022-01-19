Sadiq, Ekong score as Super Eagles beat Guinea-Bissau to top AFCON group

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have finished the group stage of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) as winners after securing three wins in three games.

The Austin Eguavoen side were held goalless in the first half by a resilient Guinea-Bissau side, but successfully overcame in a thrilling second half on Wednesday night.

The game played in Garoua, Cameroon saw Umar Sadiq and Williams Troost-Ekong score for Nigeria, ensuring the team bagged nine points from the group.

Nigeria had several chances to break the deadlock in the fist half but failed to convert the chances as Sadiq who led the attack, seemed not to be at his best.

Read Also: Senegal top AFCON group as Guinea advance despite defeat

But the Almeria forward finally opened the scoring in the 56th minute through a Kelechi Iheanacho assist, and was almost immediately substituted with Peter Olayinka.

Nigeria kept on pressing for more goals and defender and captain Troost-Ekong doubled their lead in the 75th minute to seal a fine victory.

The Watford defender was right in the box to tap into an empty net after fine work by Moses Simon, who replaced Chidera Ejuke in the second half.

In the other game of Group D, Egypt defeated Sudan 1-0 to finish as runners-up in the group to progress automatically to the round of 16.

Sudan and Guinea-Bissau are both out of the competition after finishing in third and fourth spots with one point each.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now