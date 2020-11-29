Sadly, 43 farmers beheaded while lazy Buhari govt continues with lip service —PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the beheading of 43 innocent farmers by insurgents in Zabarmari, Borno State.

In a statement by Kola Ologbondiyan on Sunday, the PDP described the act as extremely “wicked, devilish” and must not be left unaddressed.

“The PDP notes with pain that this horrific killing of compatriots comes as yet another of the recurring horrid testament and badge of failure of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration to secure our nation and guarantee the safety of lives and property in our country.

“Indeed, our party is distressed by the escalated killing and maiming of innocent Nigerians by insurgents, bandits and marauders, who have continued to ravage and pillage our communities, while the lazy and lethargic Buhari administration continues with its lip service, rhetoric and false performance claims.

“The PDP is particularly disturbed because of the failure of the Buhari Presidency to take decisive action despite series of concerns raised by Borno state governor, Baba Gana Zulum, of security compromises in the state.

“The Buhari administration appears helpless while our national security structure under President Buhari seems to have collapsed. Our nation appears to be on auto pilot with no one in charge while the ship of state continues to drift,” the party said.

The party further lamented that all the country now gets from the Buhari Presidency “is that ‘Mr. President is shocked’, ‘Mr. President is saddened’, ‘Mr. President regrets’ and such lame responses without any decisive policy direction or directive to definitively tackle the situation at hand, leading to escalation of killings in our country.”

The PDP, therefore, charged Buhari to stop his “unhelpful rhetoric…, sit up and take actions that will safeguard the lives of Nigerians who have been subjected to all manner of mental and physical torture under this incompetent administration.”

