S’Africa beat Morocco to win U-20 AFCON, Nigeria clinch third place

2 hours ago

South Africa emerged champions of the CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Morocco in the final at Cairo International Stadium on Sunday.

Earlier, the Flying Eagles of Nigeria secured third place in the tournament after seeing off Egypt in the playoff.

It was a historic moment for South Africa as Gomolemo Kekana’s stunning second-half strike proved decisive, as they claim the trophy for the first time.

The goal, awarded after a VAR review, broke the deadlock in a tense contest dominated by tactical discipline and defensive organisation.

Meanwhile, in the third place playoff, the Flying Eagles came from behind to hold the Junior Pharaohs to a 1-1 before going on to win 4-1 on penalties.

