S’Africa emerge African champions after defeating Morocco in AWCON final

South Africa’s Banyana Banyana have emerged champions of Africa after they defeated hosts Morocco in the final of the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON).

South Africa sealed a 2-1 victory over their opponents on Saturday night in Rabat to clinch their first-ever AWCON title.

They secured the feat after five attempts, losing in the final of 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018 before making history in 2022.

Banyana now join the Super Falcons of Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea as the only teams that have won the competition since its inception.

After a goalless first half, South Africa’s dominance was rewarded with a brace by Hildah Magaia.

Magaia opened scoring in the 63rd minute before making it 2-0 in the 71st minute.

And with 11 minutes left to play, hosts Morocco pulled a goal back through Rosella Ayane.

Ripples Nigeria already reported the third place match which saw Nigeria fall to a 1-0 defeat to Zambia.

All semifinalists – Nigeria, Zambia, South Africa and Morocco have automatically qualified for next year’s women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

