S’African police arrest woman for alleged murder of ex-lover, pregnant girlfriend

Police in the Gauteng province in South Africa have arrested a 30-year-old woman alongside two accomplices for the alleged murder of her 35-year-old former lover and his 29-year-old pregnant girlfriend.

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, who confirmed the arrest in a statement on Wednesday, said the suspects are facing three counts of murder, kidnapping and house robbery, among other possible additional charges.

According to Masondo, the deceased couple were reported missing on December 15 before their bodies were recovered on December 23.

“The couple was reported missing on the 15 December, 2022, in Vanderbijlpark. Various units of the police that include Crime Intelligence, Hawks, Gauteng Provincial Investigation Unit, Sedibeng K9, SAPS Vanderbijlpark and SAPS Heidelberg were mobilized to search for the victims,” Masondo said.

“A thorough search and investigation led to the arrest of three suspects in Heidelberg and the discovery of the bodies in an open field in Heidelberg on Friday, 23 December, 2022.

“The suspects will appear before the Heidelberg Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, December 28,” he said.

