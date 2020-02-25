SAGAMU RIOTS: Atiku calls for reform of SARS

The former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has called for the immediate reform of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) following the alleged murder of Remo Stars FC player, Kazeem Tiyamiyu (Kaka) by some operatives attached to the police unit.

Reacting to the incident on his official Twitter page on Monday, Atiku condemned the alleged murder of the soccer player on the Sagamu-Abeokuta road by the police officers, adding that they are in the society to protect and not to harm Nigerians.

The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) further called for the immediate reform of SARS, which he said was ‘long overdue’.

Atiku wrote thus on his Twitter page: “The reform of the Nigeria Police, especially the SARS unit, is long overdue.

“The Nigeria Police is meant to protect the life and property of our citizens and not to put them into harm’s way.”

READ ALSO: Judge’s absence stalls Fani-Kayode’s corruption trial

Meanwhile, the Ogun State Government has reacted to violent protest that erupted in Sagamu area of the state on Monday, following the death of Tiamiyu, who was allegedly killed by SARS operatives.

According to a statement made available to newsmen by the Special Adviser to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Communications, Mr Remmy Hazzan, the government called for calm and sued for peace.

“In the first place, the extra-judicial death of any resident in Ogun State is a very painful one for the government, let alone that of a promising youth, whose death the government will leave no stone unturned to ensure justice is not only done, but also seen to have been done at the end of the day.

“There is no doubt that our youth have the right to protest the killing of the late young football star.

Join the conversation

Opinions