Sahara Group unveils 300-bed COVID-19 isolation and treatment centre

Concerted private sector actions will help significantly in combating the coronavirus pandemic in Africa, Sahara Group Limited, an international energy and infrastructure conglomerate, has said.

Temitope Shonubi, an Executive Director of the group, made the declaration Sunday while showing newsmen round the new COVID-19 Isolation and Treatment Centre in Abuja with a minimum capacity of three hundred beds.

It is similarly equipped with Intensive Care Unit beds, dialysis machines, protective equipment, ventilators and mobile testing machinery.

The new isolation facility was developed by the Sahara Group in collaboration with This Day newspaper, Arise News, Egbin Power, Federal Capital Territory Authority, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, The Presidency, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company among others.

He stated that African businesses could channel their efforts their trade associations, the African Influencers for Development unit of the United Nations Development Programme and the Private Sector Advisory Group platform of the United Nations in order to curtail the impact of the pandemic on the continent.

“Sahara Foundation, our corporate citizenship vehicle, conceptualized the Abuja Isolation Centre project, partnered with the This Day media group and worked with other partners to deliver a world-class facility that will help save lives.

“Sahara is also supporting COVID-19 interventions across Africa and is exploring areas of further collaboration with other partners for the benefit of over 1.3 billion people that call Africa home,” Mr Shonubi said.

He added that the passion to approach how countries respond to the COVID-19 crisis in a new way, taking into consideration the mental, physical and socio-economic well-being of Africans, informed the initiative.

“In addition to playing a major role in delivering the centre, Sahara and its entities have been involved in providing personal protective equipment and relief materials to help medical personnel and the vulnerable cope with the impact of the pandemic.

“We believe the ‘Africa for Africa’ message is one that can bring hope and succour to Africa at this time.”

