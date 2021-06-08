SAIS invests $5000 in Five African startups. 2 other things and a trivia | Ripples Nigeria

Tech
SAIS invests $5000 in Five African startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.
1. SAIS invests $5,000 in five African startups
Southern Africa Innovation Support Programme (SAIS) has invested $5000 funding grant in five African startups.
The investment comes in partnership with Seedstars, a private Swiss-based tech company.
According to Seedstars, the startups were selected from the 2019/2020 Investment Readiness Programme (IRP), a startup education initiative that helps participants convert their ideas into sustainable tech solutions.
The startups that benefited from the round include Zambian mobile money startup, Mangwee, Tanzanian logistics app SUMET, UBI a smart city communication platform from Mozambique, Luma Law (South Africa), and Astech-Congo (Democratic Republic of Congo).
Speaking on the development, the investing partners said the investor Roadshow was held after the readiness programme, where startups could meet with potential investors interested in their business and the five startups were awarded their respective grants.
Tech Trivia: What is the most expensive number ever sold is?
A. 0802-222-2222
B. 666-6666
C. 333-3333
D. 0803-333-3333
Answer: See end of post.
2. Cybersecurity startup Sendmarc raises funding from Endeavor South Africa
South African cybersecurity startup, Sendmarc, has secured funding from Endeavor South Africa as it looks to scale more quickly.
The email protection and compliance startup was founded in 2018 by Sam Hutchinson, Keith Thompson and Sacha Matulovich.
READ ALSO: Sweden-based impact accelerator selects 11 African startups. 2 other things and a trivia
The cybersecurity company provides the setup, implementation and reporting functionality for a global email protection standard known as DMARC.
According to local media, the protocol of the startup is designed to give email domain owners the ability to protect their domains from unauthorised use, such as impersonation attacks or email spoofing.
Hence, by accelerating the implementation of DMARC, Sendmarc enables organisations to protect themselves as well as their customers and suppliers.
3. Kenyan Pawame banks $2.45m in grant
Kenya-based solar energy startup Pawame has raised US$1.7 million in grant capital.
The startup also saw an additional US$750,000 in equity to fund its geographic expansion.
In 2016, the solar energy company was founded by Alexandre Allegue, Majd Chaaya and Nick Sparks.
Going by the business vision, Pawame allows customers to access solar home systems via a pay-as-you-go (PAYG) subscription model.
Six years later, the startup continues to help them obtain micro-loans via their mobile phones.
The startup offers a portfolio of innovative, high-quality solar home systems in remote areas of Kenya on a micro-financed basis, using mobile money repayment.
Tech Trivia Answer: 666-6666
The most expensive number ever sold was a mobile phone number, 666-6666, which was put up for auction and sold for $2.7 million!
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....