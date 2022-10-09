Saka double helps Arsenal overcome Liverpool to go top of EPL

Bukola Saka scored twice for Arsenal as they defeated Liverpool 3-2 at the Emirates Stadium in a Premier League clash on Sunday.

The Gunners got off to the perfect start as Martinelli broke the deadlock in the first minute after being found expertly by Martin Odegaard.

In the 34th minute, Nunez responded to Luis Diaz’s cross by putting the ball past Aaron Ramsdale to get Liverpool back into the game.

Five minutes into the extra time of the first half, Bukayo Saka extends to poke Gabriel Martinelli’s low cross into the back of the net to give Arsenal the lead once more.

Liverpool once more equalized in the 53rd minute, this time through Firmino, who followed a through pass and struck a low left foot shot into the bottom left corner.

Saka then scored the third goal from the penalty spot in the 76th minute after Gabriel Jesus was fouled by Thiago Alcantara.

