Salah breaks record as seven-star Liverpool thrash Man Utd

Mohamed Salah broke the Premier League goal record for Liverpool as his brace helped the team seal a 7-0 victory over Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday.

Salah netted first to draw level with Robbie Fowler as the Reds’ all-time top Premier League goalscorer before netting again to surpass the ex-star.

Salah now has 129 topflight goals and managed the feat in just 203 matches, which is significantly fewer than the former striker, Fowler.

Read Also: EPL: Arsenal win five-goal thriller as Chelsea end winless run

Liverpool made a light walk of their visitors through Salah’s brace alongside doubles by Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo and a goal by Roberto Firmino.

In another Premier League game played earlier on Sunday, Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi was in action as Everton played a 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest.

For Forest, Nigeria forward Emmanuel Dennis was in action but it was Brennan Johnson who scored twice to earn a point for the hosts.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now