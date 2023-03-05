Sports
Salah breaks record as seven-star Liverpool thrash Man Utd
Mohamed Salah broke the Premier League goal record for Liverpool as his brace helped the team seal a 7-0 victory over Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday.
Salah netted first to draw level with Robbie Fowler as the Reds’ all-time top Premier League goalscorer before netting again to surpass the ex-star.
Salah now has 129 topflight goals and managed the feat in just 203 matches, which is significantly fewer than the former striker, Fowler.
Read Also: EPL: Arsenal win five-goal thriller as Chelsea end winless run
Liverpool made a light walk of their visitors through Salah’s brace alongside doubles by Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo and a goal by Roberto Firmino.
In another Premier League game played earlier on Sunday, Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi was in action as Everton played a 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest.
For Forest, Nigeria forward Emmanuel Dennis was in action but it was Brennan Johnson who scored twice to earn a point for the hosts.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...