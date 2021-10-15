Salah confident ‘top team’ Liverpool can win trophy this season

Mohamed Salah has expressed his confidence in the current Liverpool team, stating that they have what it takes to land a trophy this season.

The Reds could not achieve much last season following the injury crisis that hit the club, as they struggled to secure a Champions League spot.

Salah, who was recently crowned the Player of the Month at the Anfield club for September, said he was willing to scores even more goals and to win more games for Liverpool.

“I’m happy as long as the team keep winning. I’m trying to help always, to score goals and make the team win games – that’s the most important,” Salah told Liverpool TV.

“We have to give our best always to win something and I think we have the quality for that.

“We have a top team, so we have to push ourselves to the limit and try to win something.

“I’m sure everybody thinks the same.

“That’s what we need, just to keep in our head that we finish the season winning something.”

The Jurgen Klopp side are currently second in the Premier League, behind leaders Chelsea. And they face Watford this weekend.

Liverpool also top their Champions League group after two wins from two games, and they travel to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday for their matchday three fixture.

