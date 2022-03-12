Sports
Salah, Diaz on target as Liverpool beat Brighton to keep title race on
Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz were on target for Liverpool in their 2-0 victory over Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday.
With the win, Liverpool extend their unbeaten run to 28 league games after scoring first, since losing 3-1 at Leicester in February 2021.
The Reds also cut down the gap with leaders Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table to just three points.
Read Also: Liverpool narrow gap on Man City with win over West Ham, Chelsea seal big win
Diaz continued the fine start to his career at the Anfield club, as he raced on to Joel Matip’s superb pass and headed past the onrushing Robert Sanchez after 19 minutes.
Salah then sealed the three points with a second-half penalty awarded after a handball by Yves Bissouma.
The Egypt forward now has 20 goals in the campaign, with his effort bringing up Liverpool’s 2,000th Premier League goal.
It is a fifth successive defeat for Brighton, who are in 13th spot, while Liverpool, in second, will face Crystal Palace next on Monday.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...