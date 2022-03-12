Salah, Diaz on target as Liverpool beat Brighton to keep title race on

Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz were on target for Liverpool in their 2-0 victory over Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday.

With the win, Liverpool extend their unbeaten run to 28 league games after scoring first, since losing 3-1 at Leicester in February 2021.

The Reds also cut down the gap with leaders Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table to just three points.

Diaz continued the fine start to his career at the Anfield club, as he raced on to Joel Matip’s superb pass and headed past the onrushing Robert Sanchez after 19 minutes.

Salah then sealed the three points with a second-half penalty awarded after a handball by Yves Bissouma.

The Egypt forward now has 20 goals in the campaign, with his effort bringing up Liverpool’s 2,000th Premier League goal.

It is a fifth successive defeat for Brighton, who are in 13th spot, while Liverpool, in second, will face Crystal Palace next on Monday.

