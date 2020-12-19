Salah, Firmino shine as Liverpool hit seven at Palace to extend EPL lead

Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino both put up excellent performances as they scored twice each to help Liverpool hit seven goals at Crystal Palace.

The huge victory takes the champions six points clear at the top of the Premier League as the race to successfully defend their title continues.

Takumi Minamino, Sadio Mane and Jordan Henderson were also on the scoresheet as the Liverpool overwhelmed their hosts at Selhust Park on Saturday.

Liverpool last scored seven in a top-flight away game against Derby County back in 1991.

Salah started from the bench on a day that kicks off the nine-man substitutes regime in the Premier League, but came on to bag a brace.

The game also saw a cameo for substitute Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who made his first appearance since picking up a knee injury against Newcastle last July.

Liverpool lead second-placed Tottenham Hotspur by six points. Spurs are to face Leicester City on Sunday.

