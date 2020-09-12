Latest Sports

Salah hat-trick as Liverpool win seven-goal thriller vs Leeds to begin title defence

September 12, 2020
By Ben Ugbana

Champions Liverpool have begun their defense of the English Premier League title with a thrilling victory over promoted Leeds United at Anfield on Saturday.

Egypt forward, Mohamed Salah bagged a hat-trick to help the Reds win 4-3 in a highly exciting encounter.

More to follow…

