Salah hat-trick as Liverpool win seven-goal thriller vs Leeds to begin title defence

Champions Liverpool have begun their defense of the English Premier League title with a thrilling victory over promoted Leeds United at Anfield on Saturday.
Egypt forward, Mohamed Salah bagged a hat-trick to help the Reds win 4-3 in a highly exciting encounter.
More to follow…
